Michael Vaughan Blasts Ben Stokes' England; Admits 'Bazball Exposed' After Australia Retain Ashes Comfortably

Ashes 2025: It was heartbreaking from and England point of view to see their Ashes hopes crashing last week in Adelaide. Following the loss at Adelaide last week, former England captain Michael Vaughan blasted the Ben Stokes-led side. Vaughan also went on to criticise the ‘Bazball’ template. Vaughan is also certain that after a loss of such magnitude, heads are bound to roll.

‘Approach of this England side has been badly exposed’

"The whole approach of this England side has been badly exposed on this Ashes tour, and you don't have to look far into history to know that heads will roll after a defeat like this," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Vaughan also reckoned this is the worst of England he has seen in Australia.

"If we bring another fresh set of players in four years, they will get hammered again," Vaughan warned. He also feels England need to learn from their mistakes and try not repeating them.

Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, were clinical in their approach at Adelaide as they beat England by 82 runs.

Alex Carey was the star of the show for the hosts. Carey hit a century in the first essay and followed it up with a crucial 72 in the second.

Can England Fightback?