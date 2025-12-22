New Zealand Climb To Number Two Spot In WTC Points Table After West Indies Thrashing, How India Can Qualify For Final?

New Zealand sealed a commanding 323-run victory over West Indies at Mount Maunganui in the 3rd and last Test match and have secured the Test series 2-0. Despite playing just three matches, the Kiwis have managed to improve their position in the current World Test Championship Cycle.

New Zealand Improved Their WTC Standings After Thumping Victory

This was New Zealand's first Test series in the 2025-27 WTC cycle and Tom Latham's team ensured they got the maximum amount of points to start proceedings. Two wins in three Test matches have elevated them over India and South Africa to second place and they have emerged as a strong contender to feature in the WTC final for the second time.

New Zealand batters displayed some solid skills ahead of a jam-packed schedule, and it will definitely boost their confidence. Devon Conway and Tom Latham etched their name in history as they became the first opening pair to register centuries in both innings.

Chasing a target of 462, the Caribbeans were bundled out for a mere 138, propelled by a five-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy. The fast bowler also got past Richard Hadlee to register the most wickets in a calendar year by a New Zealand cricketer.

Advertisement

How India Will Qualify For WTC Final?

India's poor performance has already taken a toll on their WTC aspects and they are now placed 6th in the points table. They featured in the first two WTC finals but could't replicate their chances last term. Technically, a PCT of 60 would likely tro ensure India finish in the top two.

Advertisement