Mike Hesson Mentions Babar Azam While Giving Reason For Pakistan's Embarrassing ODI Series vs Bangladesh: 'We Rested...'

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Following the humiliating loss against Bangladesh, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has broken silence. As per Hesson, Pakistan was looking to give young cricketers a chance in the series and were henmce not playing their big stars. Hesson mentions Babar Azam as well in his speech.

‘The motive of this series was to build’

"We rested few first choice players in this series like Babar Azam to give Youngsters a chance. And we've been able to give 6 youngsters a chance. The motive of this series was to build some new ones," he said in the post-match press conference after the 11-run loss.

Hesson also said Pakistan were 3/17 and from there, the way the youngsters Ghazi Ghori, Abdul Samad and Saad Masood responded was exceptional. He also praised Salman Agha's century under pressure.

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Following the loss, Hesson faced a lot of backlash from fans and former cricketers. It is no secret that Pakistan were the better team on paper and were expected to win the series.

Pakistan Outplayed

To be honest, Bangladesh were the better team over the course of the three games. Bangladesh took the lead by winning the opener in Dhaka. In that game, Bangladesh bowled the Men in Green out for a paltry 114 and then chased itr quickly. But then, Pakistan bounced back in the 2nd ODI. Pakistan won the game and that levelled the three-match series.

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