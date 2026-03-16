WATCH | Pakistan to Become an Associate Nation? Ex-Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad Predicts After Shock Loss vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: The Men in Green were expected to beat Bangladesh, but that did not happen. Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home. After losing the ODI opener, Pakistan came back strong to level the series, but unfortunately they could not continue the winning momentum as they lost the final game by 11 runs.

Following the loss, Pakistan is facing a lot of backlash. Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has made a huge prediction now. As per Shehzad, if Pakistan continue losing like this they may soon become an associate nation.

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"Pakistan is about to become an associate team because of your pathetic decisions, terrible performances, and the ego of your players," he said.

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Pakistan were expected to win the series against Bangladesh and hence the loss would be hurting. Not just Shehzad, other former cricketers have also criticised the team and the structure of cricket. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir reckoned that domestic cricketers and performances should be given priority.

What Afridi Said?

Newly-appointed Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi said that it is an young team and they will learn from their mistakes. He also went on to lavish praise on Salman Agha for his century in the final ODI.

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"I think Salman for a long, long time, he played for Pakistan, like a very good innings. So really proud and I think, the youngsters came here for the one-day first time and they played.... I think really, really proud today, like the way they played, really proud. And we will support them," he said at the post-match presentation.