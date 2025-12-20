'Missed First One': Hardik Pandya's Candid 'Yuvraj Singh' Confession When Told About Second Fastest Fifty Record

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse of what can be expected during the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. During the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad, Pandya smashed a belligerent 63 off 25 balls to power India to a mammoth 231 for six in 20 overs. The score proved to be enough on the night as India won the game by 30 runs to clinch the series 3-1.

Following the win, Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match. During the presentation, he was asked about the his feat of bringing up the second fastest T20I fifty by an Indian. To that, his response won hearts. Initially, he claimed he was not aware of it and got to know of it from the social media manager. After that, he learnt that Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty. To that, he claimed he is glad that Yuvraj holds it.

‘Happy that Yuvi pa holds that’

No, I actually didn’t know (he has the second fastest fifty for India) until I got out and went back. Our social media guys told me I was the second-fastest. My first reaction was, “Ah, I missed the top spot!” But happy that Yuvi pa holds that record," he said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Pandya also went onto reveal his mindset after the breathtaking knock.

‘Today I just felt it’

“Today I just felt it. I actually told my partner beforehand that I was going to step out first ball and try to hit it for six. I was confident it would come off. The situation suited my style; I backed myself and it worked," he said.

Advertisement