Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah as No. 1 Test Bowler In Latest ICC Rankings

Mitchell Starc has dethroned Jasprit Bumrah as the No. 1 Test bowler in the latest ICC rankings. Bumrah rose to the pinnacle in 2024 and had been at the top for the last two years. The Indian fast bowler didn't participate in the India vs Sri Lanka Test series, and Starc's brilliance with the ball against Bangladesh helped him to get past Bumrah, as it stands.

Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah

Starc collected 10 wickets in the win against Bangladesh 2nd Test and that has been the catalyst behind his meteoric rise in the rankings. This is the first instance that Starc has taken the top place in the ICC Test rankings.

ICC Test rankings Top 10

Bumrah remains the only Indian in the top 10, while two more Australians, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, are there. Starc has been a fierce force in Test cricket and on the back of his showings against England and Bangladesh, he toppled both Bumrah and Matt Henry, who are now 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is ranked 4th in the latest ICC Test rankings.

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Rishabh Pant Climbs In ICC Test Batting Rankings

Not much has changed in the ICC Test batting rankings, as Harry Brook has maintained his stride at the top, followed by his Test captain Joe Root in 2nd place. Rishab Pant climbed six places to move to 7th place while Indian captain Shubman Gill remains in 8th place.

India remain in a good position to grind out a second win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test match in Colombo. The visitors enforced a follow-on on the hosts in the 2nd Test, and a win will definitely help them with a better chance to secure a place in the WTC final.