Mitchell Starc Relishes New Responsibility In Pat Cummins' Absence: 'I May Take On A Little Bit Of An Experienced Role'
Mitchell Starc is ready for a broader role in captain Pat Cummins' absence in the Perth Test match against England.
The much-anticipated 1st Test of the Ashes is just hovering on the horizon. England will be put through their paces by the reigning holders, Australia, throughout the course of five Test matches.
Mitchell Starc Ready For Broder Role In Perth
Pat Cummins won't be available for the first Test, and Steve Smith has been handed the charge in his absence. Mitchell Starc will be in focus, and the left-arm pacer will be the focal point of Australia's pace attack. The 35-year-old has been in red-hot form and hasn't shown any kind of restraint.
Starc, who claimed his 400th wicket last July, insisted he is ready to take a broader role in Perth.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he told reporters, “I think we're all pretty clear on what our roles are,”
"Obviously I've got a little bit more experience there. Scotty's been around for a fair while now, so it's not like I'm telling him what to do. We've got Patty in the sheds with us anyway. So yeah, I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we've all been around the traps for a while, so it's just staying together as a group."
England Confirmed 12-Member Squad For 1st Test
England have included Mark Wood in their 12-member squad for the 1st Ashes Test in Perth. Wood felt stiffness in his hamstring, but later scans revealed it was not a severe injury. Wood bowled a rapid spell in nets on Tuesday despite his left knee being heavily strapped. Wood's inclusion means England will likely field a five-pronged pace attack also featuring captain Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse. Keeping in mind the dryness of the Perth surface, spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been included in the squad.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 18:33 IST