'Have To Play Someone': Gautam Gambhir Advised To Include CSK Star As Shubman Gill's Replacement In IND vs SA Guwahati Test

The Eden Gardens pitch became the biggest talking point after South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test of the IND vs SA series. India were chasing a total of 124 runs in the final innings of the game but they were spin-choked by South Africa and their pitch ploy horribly backfired on them. The Proteas are currently 1-0 up in the series.

A lot has been said and written about the Eden Gardens pitch lately, but the Indian batters are to be equally blamed for the debacle. India are also grappling with injury issues and their skipper Shubman Gill is still unsure of his participation in the Guwahati Test.

Aakash Chopra Speaks On Ruturaj Gaikwad's Inclusion

Shubman Gill had picked up a neck injury during the first Test match between India and South Africa. Gill was later ruled out of the game and he still remains doubtful for the second Test match that is scheduled to be played in Guwahati. India have Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal waiting on the sidelines, but including any one of them in the XI will mean that they go in with seven left-handers.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has given his take on the selection conundrum. The celebrated expert and commentator has given an unusual fix and has suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad can fit in, but the team is already selected and as of now nobody has gone out.

"Should Ruturaj Gaikwad be selected in the Test team? You might be wondering how he can be selected, as the team is already selected, and no one has gone out. There is still no clarity on Shubman Gill’s participation. You have six left-handers in the XI at the moment. Do you want to go with seven left-handers? You want to change that, maybe," Aakash Chopra said.

India At The Risk Of Losing Another Test Series