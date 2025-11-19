Updated 19 November 2025 at 16:47 IST
'Have To Play Someone': Gautam Gambhir Advised To Include CSK Star As Shubman Gill's Replacement In IND vs SA Guwahati Test
The second Test match between India and South Africa will be played in Guwahati. The second Test of the series starts on November 22, 2025
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The Eden Gardens pitch became the biggest talking point after South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test of the IND vs SA series. India were chasing a total of 124 runs in the final innings of the game but they were spin-choked by South Africa and their pitch ploy horribly backfired on them. The Proteas are currently 1-0 up in the series.
A lot has been said and written about the Eden Gardens pitch lately, but the Indian batters are to be equally blamed for the debacle. India are also grappling with injury issues and their skipper Shubman Gill is still unsure of his participation in the Guwahati Test.
ALSO READ | Injured New Zealand Batsman Topples Rohit Sharma To Become Number One-Ranked ODI Batter In Latest ICC Rankings
Aakash Chopra Speaks On Ruturaj Gaikwad's Inclusion
Shubman Gill had picked up a neck injury during the first Test match between India and South Africa. Gill was later ruled out of the game and he still remains doubtful for the second Test match that is scheduled to be played in Guwahati. India have Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal waiting on the sidelines, but including any one of them in the XI will mean that they go in with seven left-handers.
Advertisement
Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has given his take on the selection conundrum. The celebrated expert and commentator has given an unusual fix and has suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad can fit in, but the team is already selected and as of now nobody has gone out.
"Should Ruturaj Gaikwad be selected in the Test team? You might be wondering how he can be selected, as the team is already selected, and no one has gone out. There is still no clarity on Shubman Gill’s participation. You have six left-handers in the XI at the moment. Do you want to go with seven left-handers? You want to change that, maybe," Aakash Chopra said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Australia Tease Big Change Ahead Of Ashes 2025 Opener In Perth, Hosts In Dire Need To Find Quick Fix To 'Revolving Door Of Openers'
India At The Risk Of Losing Another Test Series
India are currently 0-1 down in the series and there is still one Test match to be played in the series. India have been dismal against SENA countries in Tests at home. India are staring at another home series loss and they are in dire need to win the second and the final Test.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 16:47 IST