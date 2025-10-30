Mitchell Starc Turns Up In Navi Mumbai To Support Alyssa Healy & Australia-W In Women's World Cup Semifinal Clash vs India-W

Alyssa Healy and Australia-W have garnered some support of their own during the Women's World Cup semifinal as Mitchell Starc was spotted in the stands at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Australian pace icon arrived to support his wife, Alyssa Healy, who is leading the charge of the Australian Women against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Women in a high-stakes semifinal clash.

Mitchell Starc At DY Patil Stadium To Back Alyssa Healy And Australia Women

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy have often grabbed headlines as one of cricket's most renowned couples. The cricketing duo's encouragement of each other knows no bounds, as their mutual support could be seen in their presence.

The Star Sports broadcast showed Mitchell Starc sitting in the stands of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia Women are facing India Women in a knockout clash, which will determine the second finalist who will advance in the summit clash to face South Africa.

Alyssa Healy has often shown up to support Mitchell Starc during matches, be it in international or franchise cricket. Both of them travelled together during key cricket tournaments around the world. Starc has frequently attended Healy's matches, and she has also done the same for him.

In the IPL 2025 season, the captain of the Australian women's cricket team was seen in the stands supporting his husband. Healy also donned a Delhi Capitals jersey, the franchise that the Australian ace pacer represented.

Alyssa Healy Was Dismissed Early On In The Semifinal Against India Women

The Mitchell Starc charm did not work out for Alyssa Healy this time. The returning Australian women's skipper was dismissed early on, as Kranti Gaud bowled her out. Healy scored just five runs before being dismissed.

Despite the early setback, the Australian Women have gained significant momentum as Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield have forged a clinical partnership to deliver stability.