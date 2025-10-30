Updated 30 October 2025 at 16:51 IST
Mumbai Indians Respond to Rumours of Rohit Sharma Going to KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: 'Sun Will Rise Tomorrow Again'
IPL 2026: There have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds that Rohit Sharma would be heading to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the next season, but how much of that is true?
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma is easily one of the best players to have featured in the Indian Premier League. But with rumours doing the rounds ahead of the auction, will Rohit remain with Mumbai Indians or will he make a move? While there is no confirmation on that, rumours of Rohit heading to Kolkata Knight Riders has been doing the rounds. The rumour is that KKR have apparently offered Rohit Rs 25 Cr, but again, there is no confirmation on that. But with the rumour gaining momentum, Mumbai Indians, as a franchise, felt it was necessary they react.
‘Sun will rise tomorrow again'
The MI franchise took to their official Instagram handle and responded to it. Their response is extremely cryptic and not much can be made of it. The post read: ‘Sun will rise tomorrow again yeh toh confirm hai but at (K)night.' While it is cryptic, it is being understood that Rohit is in all possibility not going anywhere and will continue at MI.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar, someone who is close to Rohit, has been appointed as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. One feels the rumour sparked from there.
For the unversed, Nayar has replaced Chandrakant Pandit as the coach. Pandit parted ways with the franchise earlier in the year. He served as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders for three seasons. Pandit was the coach when KKR won the title for the third time in 2024.
When is IPL Auction?
The much-awaited auction will happen by the end of the year, but the actual date has not been confirmed. It is believed that the organisers are looking for a window in the middle of December.
