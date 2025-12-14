Ex-India Star Flags Suryakumar Yadav's Dip In Form As Principle Concern Ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Bigger Concern Than Gill'

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after losing her wicket during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that Suryakumar Yadav's form is a bigger concern for the Men in Blue than Shubman Gill's ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, and run through the final on March 8. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

Yadav's form has dipped sharply in T20I cricket. The India T20I captain has scored 201 runs in 19 matches this year, according to ESPNcricinfo. Suryakumar is yet to score a fifty this year in T20Is. The right-handed batter has averaged 14.35 and a strike rate of 126.41.

Gill, on the other hand, is also having a dismal year in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter has made 263 runs in 14 matches this year in the shortest format, according to ESPNcricinfo. Gill is yet to score a fifty. He averages 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93.

With both batters struggling in T20I cricket this year, Mohammad Kaif feels that India should be more worried about Surya's form rather than Gill's, as a designated captain couldn't be replaced.

"With T20 World Cup round the corner, Surya's form is a bigger concern for India's than Gill's. India has many opening options but a designated captain can't be replaced," the former Indian cricketer wrote on X.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I, levelling the five-match series 1-1 on December 11. Chasing 214, India's innings ended at 162 runs, giving South Africa a commanding win.