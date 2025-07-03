Mohammed Shami is 'Jija' of Indian Cricket Team? Rishabh Pant Makes Massive Revelation

India vs England: Rishabh Pant is arguably the most entertaining cricketer of our generation. Not only does he make his bat entertain huge masses, but he also ensures there is no dull moment on the field while he is wicketkeeping. He is chatty and a livewire. He keeps the spirits of the other members in the team upbeat as well. Not just on-the-field, even off-it - he is a charmer. Fans witnessed all that and more when Pant appeared in the popular ‘Kapil Sharma Show’.

Pant appeared in the show alongside coach Gautam Gambhir and the two had a blast along with the spectators. In the show, Pant went onto reveal who is the ‘jija’ of the Indian cricket team. When Pant was asked the question, he promptly replied, Mohammed Shami.

Why is Shami Popularly Known as ‘Jija’?

While Pant did not elaborate further, what it seemed was that Shami is the one who always complains and is the one with questions all the time. This playful teasing highlights the camaraderie in the team. For the unversed, Shami is not part of the touring squad as he has continued to struggle with fitness. He could be in India's scheme of things when they tour Australia in the end of the year.

Pant Shining in England

India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain is in the middle of a purple patch in England where he hit two centuries in the first Test at Headingley. He hit a century in both his outings at Headingley.