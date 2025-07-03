England Bowler Tries Unfair Means to Distract Shubman Gill During Birmingham Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Shubman Gill played the captain's knock to perfection. He was focused and showed the temperament needed to counter these conditions as he remained unbeaten on 114 at stumps on the first day at Birmingham on Wednesday. Gill was so authoritative during his knock, that an English bowler, Brydon Carse, had to resort to unfair means to break his concentration. The incident took place of the fourth ball of the 34th over when Carse put his left-arm out while in his run-up just to put Gill off.

The Indian captain was a step ahead, he just moved away when Carse delivered the ball and the umpire called it a dead ball. Carse was agitated, but then Gill explained his reason for his action.

Meanwhile, Gill played a chanceless knock. His knock featured 12 boundaries. His innings gave India slight advantage at stumps on Day 1. India are 310 for five. Gill has Ravindra Jadeja for company.

What to Expect on Day 2?

From an Indian perspective, they would like to bat on normally and ensure they do not lose wickets in the first session. At least, not more than one. That is very much possible as India would realise they need a big score to challenge the hosts on a batting paradise at Edgbaston. With the ball fairly new, India would also realise they could score some quick runs and make England think.