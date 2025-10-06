Updated 6 October 2025 at 11:21 IST
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence on Jasprit Bumrah Controversially Skipping Final Test vs England Due to Workload Management: 'Perfect Decision'
Jasprit Bumrah made headlines for the wrong reasons for deciding to opt out of the must-win final Test vs England at the Oval. Months after that, Mohammed Siraj has broken silence on it.
Ind vs Eng: Ace India pacer Mohammed Siraj has finally broken silence on veteran fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah opting out of the must-win final Test against England at the Oval. India may have won the game eventually and levelled the series, thanks to Siraj's brilliance on the final day, but Bumrah's absence stirred a massive controversy. With the series on the line, some reckoned Bumrah should have played the crucial final Test no matter what.
‘Jassi bhai took the perfect decision’
Weeks later, Siraj reveals Bumrah took the right call. He also admits that had Bumrah played that game, he may not have been able to bowl ever again.
"Bumrah bhai had a serious back injury & a big surgery, had he bowled in that match, one can’t say whether he would have bowled again or not, if he had broken down. It’s that serious. That injury is very sensitive. His bowling action is very difficult. He is such a important bowler for India and his availability is so important - from Asia Cup to next year’s World Cup and so on. Indian fans should understand that he is the backbone of the team and be rest assured that whenever possible, he will definitely play. Jassi bhai took the perfect decision"," he told on The Indian Express.
Bumrah Shines in Asia Cup
The ace pacer was there for the side in their triumphant Asia Cup 2025 run.
He played a crucial role with the new ball. The veteran is also featuring in the two-match Test series at home against West Indies and will also be a part of India's white-ball tour of Australia later this month.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 11:18 IST