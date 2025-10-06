Rohit Sharma Doesn't Deserve to be in India's ODI Squad if Not Captain

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best white-ball batters of the generation. He has called it a day from T20s, but continues to be in the ODI set-up. The big surprise when the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the white-ball tour of Australia, the big talking point was Rohit being dropped as the captain of the side.

Was it the right call as Rohit had clearly mentioned he wants to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup? Most believe with Rohit, fitness is a concern as he is not getting any younger. In fact, Rohit would be 40 by the time the next ODI WC comes around.

Rohit Not Needed in ODI Set-up if Not Captain?

As an ODI batter, his numbers are not very flattering since the 2023 ODI WC. As a skipper of the side, his numbers are good. Rohit had a 75% win rate in ODIs. That is the highest among Indian captains with 50 or more matches in the captain's role. Now, if he is not leading the side, why should he be picked? It is no secret that coach Gautam Gambhir is not very comfortable with Rohit in the set-up.

‘Agar woh captain nahin hain to phir ek baat saaf hai’

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has voiced the same concern.

“Team mein aap kyon rakh rahe hain?” Karim raised a question.

“Agar woh captain nahin hain to phir ek baat saaf hai na ki aap unka future dekh nahi rahe ki wo 2027 ke World Cup mein rahenge, to phir aap aise khiladi ko team mein nahin rakhiye jo aapko lagta hain ki 2027 mein aapke hisaab se maujood nahin rahenge,” Karim added.