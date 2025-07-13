Mohammed Siraj Likely To Serve One Match Ban For Giving Shoulder Bump To Ben Duckett? Explaining The Level 2 Breach Of the ICC Code of Conduct

IND vs ENG: The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has started to feel like a bilateral contest that is being played against Australia. Heated exchanges, tempers flaring, bowlers showing emotions is something that is rarely seen in Test series that are played against England as compared to Australia. England have certainly started to face the heat and their players are under the pump after the 336 runs drubbing that they were given in Edgbaston.

The young Indian Test team has refused to play the 'underdog card' and they are right in the faces of Ben Stokes and his men. The Lord's Test match has been the best so far in the series. The Test match has had its own controversial moments, but the manner in which it has panned out so far has been nothing less than a game for all ages. With two days remaining in the Test match, both India and England will fancfy their chances and try to secure a win to go 2-1 up in the series.

Match Officials Take Note Of Siraj's Animated Celebration Of Ben Duckett's Wicket

Drama between India and England escalated after Zak Crawley's time-wasting antics during the final over of day three's play. India wanted to bowl two quick overs against England in the final few minutes of the game, but English opener Zak Crawley eventually called for a physio that irked Gill and his men.

The drama continued to unfold on the fourth day of the Test as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ben Duckett on the fifth ball of the fifth over. Siraj is someone who doesn't shy away from showing emotions and this time it was no different. While celebrating in front of Duckett, both the players had a physical contact, a shoulder nudge to be precise. The match officials then walked up to Siraj and had a word with him.

Siraj at the Risk of Attracting Unwanted Sanctions

The Siraj-Duckett situation is identical to what happened between Steve Smith and Kagiso Rabada in 2018 on Australia's Test tour to South Africa. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had held Rabada accountable and had banned him for one match. Siraj is certainly at the risk of Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.