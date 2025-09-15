Updated 15 September 2025 at 14:44 IST
Mohammed Siraj Races Past Matt Henry To Win ICC's Special Accolade, Star Pacer Feliciated For Series Defining Performance Against England
Mohammed Siraj has played 41 Test matches for India so far in his career and has taken 123 wickets at an averge of 31.06 and with an economy of 3.57
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played between India and England will go down as one of the most memorable Test series to be played on English soil. A young Indian side, led by Shubman Gill, was up against Ben Stokes' England, who have an aggressive way of playing Test cricket. The series ended in a draw with both the teams winning two matches each in the series. Despite Jasprit Bumrah playing only three matches in the series, Mohammed Siraj stood tall for India and bowled his heart out.
ICC Honours Mohammed Siraj With Player Of The Month Award
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recognised Mohammed Siraj's efforts in the India vs England series and has honoured him with the Player of the Month award. In the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Siraj picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.11 across both innings and helped India to win the match and level the series. The star pacer was also named the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul in the second innings.
"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of. This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey," said Siraj after being felicitated with the ICC Player of the Month accolade.
Siraj raced ahead of New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales to win the accolade. In a day and age where workload has become a huge issue, Siraj played all the five Test matches of the series.
Dissecting Mohammed Siraj's Performance In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj delivered a total of 1113 balls in the five-match Test series and took a total of 23 wickets. Siraj bowled 185.3 overs and conceded 746 runs.
