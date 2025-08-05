'Mohammed Siraj Saved Gautam Gambhir's Job': Netizens Hilariously React After India's Series-Levelling Win at Oval

India vs England: Mohammed Siraj was at his best as he destroyed England on the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval to power his side to an historic series-levelling win. Siraj picked up five wickets to bundle England for 367 in the fourth innings. In fact, had India lost the game - the scoreline would have read 3-1 - which would not have presented the right picture of the five-match series. Now, that India has somehow scrapped to a win - fans reckon Siraj has in a way - saved coach Gautam Gambhir's job.