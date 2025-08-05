'Mohammed Siraj Saved Gautam Gambhir's Job': Netizens Hilariously React After India's Series-Levelling Win at Oval

Updated 5 August 2025 at 11:44 IST
India vs England: Mohammed Siraj was at his best as he destroyed England on the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval to power his side to an historic series-levelling win. Siraj picked up five wickets to bundle England for 367 in the fourth innings. In fact, had India lost the game - the scoreline would have read 3-1 - which would not have presented the right picture of the five-match series. Now, that India has somehow scrapped to a win - fans reckon Siraj has in a way - saved coach Gautam Gambhir's job.
Following India's win, the netizens took to social space promptly and started commenting. Here are some of the hilarious comments on Siraj apparently saving Gambhir's job.
Meanwhile, Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliance with the ball. With 22 wickets in five matches, Siraj was also the leading wicket-taker in the Tendulkar-Anderson series. The pacer rose to the occasion and took the responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of his senior bowling partner, Jasprit Bumrah.
Published 5 August 2025 at 11:41 IST