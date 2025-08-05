'Do Jawans Complain About Cold?' Sunil Gavaskar's Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir Over Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Issues

India vs England: It was a last day to remember as the Indian team held their nerves to pull off a miraculous win by a margin of six runs. Despite the win, coach Gautam Gambhir faced some indirect criticism over Jasprit Bumrah. The ace India pacer played merely three out of the five Test matches due to workload issues. Ironically, despite his aura - India won the two Test matches which he did not feature in.

‘Do Jawans Complain of Cold?'

Now, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has questioned this tactic. Gavaskar cited the example of the Army, he asked ‘Do Jawans Complain of Cold?' He reckoned representing the country is an honour which very few experience.

“There’s always the saying that the bowlers win your matches, but the fact of the matter is that you’ve also got to score the runs. So because India didn’t score the runs, they lost those two matches. So yes, I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload,” Gavaskar told IndiaToday.

“I hope that the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian Cricket dictionary. I’ve been saying that for a long time. For five Test matches nonstop, he bowled 6-over, 7-over, 8-over spells because the captain wanted it, and the country expected of him. And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing,” he said.

Bumrah Skips Must-Win Oval Test

Most reckoned realising the importance of the game, Bumrah should have played at the Oval. But the team management asked him to skip it.