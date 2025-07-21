Mohammed Siraj Spills The Beans on Team India’s Straightforward Yet Smart Approach For Fourth Test Against England

Mohammed Siraj, the fast bowler for Team India, has shared some details on the squad's strategy for the upcoming test match against England. The test match has been an interesting affair so far, with both teams putting their best efforts against each other. The match's intensity has gained a lot of attention from the fans. Siraj has raised expectations by sharing the team's strategy for the upcoming test match in Manchester.

Mohammed Siraj Shares Insights On Team India's Strategy For 4th Test vs England

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has reached an interesting twist, with England leading 2-1 in the series. Team India put up an intense fightback in the competition, but the Ben Stokes-led side proved that they were a step ahead. With the English side picking up the lead at Lord's, the Shubman Gill-led side aims for a win to level the series once again.

With Team India all set to lock horns against England in the critical fourth test match in Manchester, Mohammed Siraj has opened up on the side's approach in the upcoming clash. While he did not share many details on the team's combination, the Indian fast bowler said that they intend to bowl in the right areas during the play.

"Since our bowling combination is changing day by day, we just have one plan that is to bowl in the good areas…" Mohammed Siraj said at the pre-match press conference, as quoted by ANI.

Siraj Shares Key Update On Akash Deep's Injury

As Team India touched down in Manchester, they encountered multiple challenges as several cricketers picked up injury issues. Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the entire series because of a knee issue, while Arshdeep Singh will not be a part of the fourth test after suffering a cut on his bowling arm.

Pacer Akash Deep also suffered an injury right before the Manchester Test, and it could jeopardise India's pace line-up. At the press conference, Mohammed Siraj presented an update on the bowler.