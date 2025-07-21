IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Will Play Fourth Test at Manchester, Confirms India Teammate Mohammed Siraj

India will be taking to the field of the 4th Test vs England at Old Trafford, Manchester, with Jasprit Bumrah as a part of the playing XI, Mohammed Siraj has confirmed.

Multiple news reports had suggested that Bumrah would indeed be available for the match which is a must-win match for India - they are 2-1 down in the India vs England series and a loss at Old Trafford will consign them to a series loss.

However, Bumrah's participation had not been confirmed by anyone within the Indian team set-up before Siraj himself broke the news at Old Trafford.

Siraj Confirms Bumrah's Availability

Siraj not only confirmed that Bumrah would be available, he also hinted at other changes taking place in the XI as there were some doubts over the full fitness of pacer Akash Deep.

"Jassi bhai will play, as far as I am aware. Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see," Siraj said in the press conference ahead of the match.

This is not the only major injury issue to have hit the team ahead of the match - all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series and Arshdeep Singh is not available for selection at Old Trafford.

This means India will need to make at least one change to the playing XI, as Nitish was a part of the side that played at Lord's in the third Test.

Siraj Opens Up on Lord's Heartbreak

The loss at Lord's was a heartbreaking one for India and it was Siraj who was at the centre of it all, as he was bowled in fortunate fashion by Shoaib Bashir and that ended the Test match.

"I am very emotional… it could have been 2-1 (in our favour). Jaddu bhai fought so hard. But then I said to myself that series is not over and I will work on my batting. We kept working hard on our batting since Australia," Siraj said.