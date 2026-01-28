PCB’s Bangladesh Stance Gets Rejected by Ex-Officials: 'What Does Pakistan Gain by Skipping ICC T20 World Cup?'

ICC T20 World Cup: The Pakistan Cricket Board is challenging the International Cricket Council and that has not gone down well with their very own. Former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood and former secretary Arif Ali Abbasi have rejected the idea of the current Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB over boycotting the India game.

Abbasi claimed that it is one thing to support Bangladesh, but that does not mean they boycott the tournament as that could hurt cricket Pakistan.

‘What purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team’

“I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh, but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team, apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and other member boards?” Abbasi said.

“What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn’t go, as all our matches — including the one against India — are scheduled there,” he added.

On the other hand, Mahmood urged the board to act cautiously while dealing with the ICC.

“We have to remember that except for Pakistan, no other cricket board supported Bangladesh’s demand to move matches out of India. I can understand Bangladesh’s stance, but it is also a fact that they found no support at the ICC meeting,” Mahmood said.

Will PCB Forfeit India Game?

In all probability, they will not as they do not have solid grounds to challenge the ICC.

Naqvi has said that the final call over their participation would be announced by Friday. He said this after meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan.