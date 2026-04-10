Mohsin Naqvi's LIE Exposed, Again! PSL Franchise Owner Contradicts PCB Chairman's 'Fuel Shortage' Claim

PSL 2026: Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi has contradicted PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and revealed the real reason behind the decision to organise the PSL behind closed doors. For the unversed, PCB had earlier claimed that the matches are being held behind closed doors due to ‘fuel’ shortage, but that is not the case. The Islamabad United owner, in a social media post, linked the decision to Pakistan's role in global diplomacy.

Mohsin Naqvi's LIE Exposed, Again!

"Dear PSL fans, the latest announcements on the Iran ceasefire and Pakistan's pivotal role in it finally explain why crowds were not allowed in the stadiums this season. Not hosting matches in Pindi makes complete sense - Islamabad was clearly the chosen venue for sensitive ceasefire discussions, and the unpredictable timing demanded absolute flexibility on logistics and security," said Ali.

PCB Fool Fans

While it is unfair on the fans who love their cricket, it is strange to see Naqvi trying to dupe his own. It is unbelievable to see the PCB just not care about their fans. For the unversed, PSL 2026 was reduced from six venues to just two, with all matches now scheduled in Lahore and Karachi. There is no doubt that cricket in Pakistan is in the doldrums and such acts by the cricket board does not help at all. It is hard to digest that the board gave more importance to what is happening between Iran and the US over their own. This clearly shows the poor mindset.