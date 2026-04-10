KKR Blast Umpire Over Controversial Catch by Digvesh Rathi to Dismiss Finn Allen During KKR-LSG IPL 2026 Match: 'Cost us Two Points'

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: The Digvesh Rathi catch came under the scanner as it was the big wicket of Finn Allen. Rathi took the catch close to the boundary ropes and Allen had to make the long walk back on Thursday. The catch was taken very close to the ropes and hence most reckoned the TV umpire should have been consulted to clear any doubt, but it was not.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Rovman Powell reckoned the on-field umpires should have referred the decision to the third umpire; however, he also said his team would not use this as an excuse after the defeat.

‘Maybe it was a blunder’

“Definitely (more angles should have been looked at). We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we're not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight,” Rovman told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

“It's very disappointing. You want to make Kolkata, you want to make Eden Gardens as your fortress. It's your home, it's your home where you have your fans behind you. So it always feels good to win at home. But, unfortunately, tonight we weren't able to,” added Powell.

Advertisement

Did it Cost KKR The Match?