Gambhir Should Abort Gill Experiment Right Now; Time to Back Samson?

Ind vs SA: Was coach Gautam Gambhir right in breaking up the successful pairing of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top? From nowhere Shubman Gill was appointed the vice-captain of the T20I side and then made to open in the Asia Cup. India may have won the continental title, but Gill, the batter - failed. Yet, not many questioned Gill's form and no one even realised that in the process of getting him to open, Samson was sidelined and left in the lurch. Then came Australia, where Gill again underperformed - yet he was made to open against South Africa in the first T20I where all he could score was four off two balls and fell to an un-Gill-like shot.