More Embarrassment For Pakistan! Bangladesh Thrash Salman Agha And Co. By Seven Wickets In 1st T20I

Bangladesh players during the 1st T20I match of the series against Pakistan | Image: X/@@BCBtigers

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Litton Das-led Bangladesh clinched a magnificent seven-wicket triumph over Salman Agha's Pakistan in the first T20I match of the series, at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Sunday, July 20th.

Bangladesh batter Parvez Hossain Emon was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 56-run knock from 39 balls during the run chase.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in Dhaka. Litton Das's decision to chase later in the second inning did go in favour of Bangladesh.