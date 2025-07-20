IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Aims To Script History In Manchester Test, Just 24 Runs Behind To Break Longstanding Feat

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

India Trail 2-1 Against England In Five-Match Test Series

Currently, after the end of the first three games, Team India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1. The visitors started the series with a defeat against the Three Lions by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match of the series, Team India made a comeback in the series with a 336-run win over England in Birmingham. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the past 39 years.

Meanwhile, England took a lead in the series after sealing a 22-run win over India at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The upcoming Manchester Test is poised to be an exciting one, as the visitors aim to level the series. On the other hand, the Three Lions will give their all to clinch the series.

Shubman Gill On The Verge Scripting History In Test Cricket

India captain Shubman Gill is also aiming to script history in the upcoming match. The 25-year-old needs just 24 runs to break the 19-year-old record made by former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf in 2006.

Shubman Gill is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in a Test series by an Asian batter in England. Currently, Shubman Gill has scored 607 runs from three matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf holds the top spot with 631 runs from four games in 2006.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid holds the third place in the chart with 602 runs from four matches in 2002. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli stands in the fourth position with 593 runs from five games in 2018.