More Humiliation For PCB, Viral Video Proves IPL Is More Popular Than PSL In Pakistan

The inception of the Indian Premier League has revolutionised world cricket. The IPL has defied odds and has grown into one of the world's biggest sporting leagues.

The popularity of IPL has often been compared to the Pakistan Super League. In a first-of-a-kind move, PSL decided to hold their season simultaneously with IPL, but that has hardly affected IPL. In a recent video, a Pakistani spectator was spotted watching the IPL on a phone in a stadium during an ongoing PSL match.

The fan was watching a Delhi Capitals game, and it has further triggered the IPL vs PSL debate on social media.

Social Media Erupted After Viral Video Hits Internet

PSL No Match For IPL

The 18th season of the IPL has been in full swing and we have already witnessed several closely contested matches. The likes of Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have been consistent with their performance, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have struggled to get it going in IPL 2025.

Teams splashed millions at the IPL 2025 auction to shape up their squad, and Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for 27 crore. David Warner is the highest-paid player in PSL, and the Karachi Kings opener got a deal worth around INR 2.5 crore, much less than what he used to earn in the IPL.