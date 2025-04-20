'Should Lead Them To A Narrow Win': X's AI Chat Bot Grok Predicts The Winner Of IPL Clash Between RCB And PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the 18th of April 2025 succumbed to their third defeat at home against Punjab Kings in what was a rain curtailed match. Now RCB will be playing against PBKS in what will be the second match between the two teams in the 2025 edition of the IPL. For the match against PBKS on 20th April 2025, RCB will be travelling to Mullanpur for the match as they look to get revenge against Punjab for the defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium just days ago. RCB will be counting on Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to give them the edge with the bat.

Grok Predicts The Winner Of RCB vs PBKS IPL Clash

X's AI chat bot Grok was asked to predict the winner of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. According to Grok, the match will be won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite losing against Punjab Kings in the last match.

“In the IPL 2025 match on April 20th at Mullanpur, RCB face PBKS. Both teams are close, with RCB at four wins and PBKS at five. RCB’s batting, led by Kohli and Salt, is strong, but PBKS’s away form and Chahal’s spin pose a threat. The day game favors RCB’s home edge, and Kohli’s form should lead them to a narrow win,” said Grok in it's prediction for the Indian Premier League match.

All Eyes On Virat Kohli And Phil Salt Ahead Of PBKS Match

All the focus will be on the RCB batters ahead of the match against PBKS as Bengaluru's batting unit had failed in the previous game that was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The focus will be especially be on Virat Kohli and Phil Salt as the two openers will be expected to give RCB a flying start and build a massive score.