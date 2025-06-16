'Destroyed 7 Careers After 2011' - MS Dhoni And BCCI Targeted by Yograj Singh Once Again, Ex-cricketer Makes Big Revelations

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, the father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has never been shy on expressing his views on former India captain MS Dhoni as he believes the man nicknamed ‘Thala’ played a part in Yuvraj's career ending before it should have. But he has now gone one step further and targetted the BCCI too, saying it was down to their decision to drop a number of players in the aftermath of the 2011 ICC World Cup that led to India struggling in bilateral series afterwards.

The Indian team had a poor run in certain high profile series, losing 4-0 not only to England in Tests but Australia too, and a number of players were dropped as a result.

Yograj Slams BCCI Selectors

And that is exactly what Yograj had a problem with - in his opinion, he believes that ‘destroying' careers is what led to the results being so poor.

"You (BCCI selectors) just destroyed these boys for no reason. Boys like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid. You just made them go after 2011. You just destroyed the team after the 2011 World Cup," Yograj told InsideSport.

What's more, he also dragged up an old tale about Dhoni almost being sacked as Test captain by the selection committee led by Mohinder Amarnath.

When Dhoni Was Saved From a Sacking

Dhoni was reportedly about to be removed as captain in the longest format but the decision was blocked by then-BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The story has all but been confirmed by Amarnath, who has since spoken out in interviews about not being allowed to make decisions independently.

Dhoni would eventually go on to hold the captaincy until 2014 and then remained white-ball captain until 2017, although his retirement as a player did not get confirmed until 2020.