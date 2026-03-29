After MS Dhoni, CSK Hit By Another Setback Before IPL 2026 Campaign Opener Against RR: Report

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another injury setback ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK will kick off their IPL 2026 journey against RR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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MS Dhoni Ruled For First Two Weeks Of IPL 2026

On Saturday, March 28, CSK announced via their official social media handle that MS Dhoni will be unavailable for the first two weeks of the tournament as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.

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“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote on X.

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South African Youngster Likely To Miss CSK's 2-3 Games

Adding to their woes, just a day before the clash against the Royals, a report by RevSportz revealed that South African middle-order batter Dewald Brevis has sustained an injury. The 22-year-old is expected to miss CSK’s first two to three matches, ruling him out of the fixtures against RR (March 30), Punjab Kings (April 3), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 5).

Brevis is regarded as one of the rising stars of cricket and is popularly known as “Baby ABD” for his wide range of shot selections. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2022 season with Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2025, the middle-order batter joined the Chennai-based franchise.

Across his IPL career, the prodigy has played 16 matches, scoring 455 runs at a strike rate of 153.19 and an average of 28.43. In IPL 2025, he featured in six matches, amassing 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00 and an average of 37.50.