MS Dhoni Finishes Off Biggest Rumour About Him In Style, CSK Skipper Reacts To Drinking 5 Litres Of Milk In A Day | WATCH

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have hit a rough spot in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The five-time champions have lost six out of their last eight games in the IPL, and the chances of their playoff qualification look bleak and next to impossible as of now.

CSK and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other, but maybe this is the last time fans are seeing him play in the iconic yellow jersey. Dhoni, who had relinquished the leadership duties of the Chennai Super Kings last year, has returned to lead the 'dad's army' courtesy of an elbow injury that Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered. Gaikwad has been ruled out of the entire season, and this forced Dhoni to lead the team.

The outcome of Dhoni's leadership hasn't yielded the expected results for the Chennai-based franchise. Chennai has played almost every alternate IPL final, but this time around, this record might just be broken.

MS Dhoni Ridicules Rumours Of Drinking 5 Litres Of Milk

MS Dhoni is no less than a legendary figure as far as Indian cricket is concerned. When Dhoni debuted for India back in 2004, he soon became a household name, not only for hitting big sixes but also for a rumor that stated that the wicketkeeper-batsman drinks five liters of milk every day, which allows him to hit gigantic sixes.

During a recent Chennai Super Kings event, MS Dhoni was asked about one of the strangest rumors that he has heard about himself. The CSK skipper was quick to respond and said that the rumor about him drinking 5 liters of milk was a rumor that still cracks him up. Dhoni admitted that he used to drink one liter of milk earlier in his career, but the rumor of the remaining four liters was way too much.

Chennai Super Kings To Lock Horns With Sunrisers Hyderabad Next