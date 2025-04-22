Punjab Cricket Association Conspired Against SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma? Yograj Singh Reveals Shocking Details About The PCA

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and India's T20 opener Abhishek Sharma continues to take massive strides in world cricket. Abhishek Sharma has been consistent with his performances so far and is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League was a game-changer for Abhishek Sharma, and it also played a massive role in him getting picked up for the Indian cricket team. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are being looked upon as the future superstars of the India cricket team, and they share a common link, which is Yuvraj Singh.

Former India player Yuvraj Singh has played a huge part in mentoring Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Abhishek Sharma, in particular, shares a special bond with Yuvraj. The former Indian southpaw has always been very vocal about Sharma's performances, his achievements, and his failures.

Yograj Singh Reveals Shocking Details About Punjab Cricket Association

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, over the years has earned himself the reputation of being a man who speaks without a filter. There have been times when his son Yuvraj Singh has quashed the claims made by his own father. Yograj Singh recently spoke to Cricket Next and said a few surprising things about the Punjab Cricket Association.

"When we asked about a list of Abhishek Sharma's performances from the PCA and the coaches, do you know what they said? Sir, he is a bowler. He bowls. Yuvi said, 'You just look at his performance records.' So, when we saw the record, Abhishek already had 24 hundreds. Yuvi said, 'Why are you giving wrong information? Why? This man has made 24 centuries.' This was six or seven years ago," said Yograj.

Yograj Singh Speaks On Yuvraj Singh's Contributions in Sharma's Career