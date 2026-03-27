MS Dhoni’s Future At CSK Predicted Ahead Of IPL 2026: 'This Will Be His Last Season'

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

The Super Kings endured a poor run in the previous edition of the tournament, finishing 10th in the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.647. The Chennai-based franchise played 14 matches, winning four and losing 10.

Dhoni is widely regarded as a loyal servant of CSK, having spent 16 seasons with the franchise. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter only represented Rising Pune Supergiant during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL.

With just days remaining before the start of the 2026 season, Dhoni has already begun training alongside his CSK teammates.

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In recent years, speculation has intensified regarding Dhoni’s future in the league. While critics argue that the 44-year-old should retire, fans continue to pack stadiums in huge numbers to watch him in action. Injuries hampered his performances over the past two seasons, but this year he is reportedly fully fit and ready to thrill the crowd once again.

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Irfan Pathan On MS Dhoni's Future In IPL

Speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Irfan Pathan predicted that 2026 will be Dhoni’s final season with CSK. He pointed to signs such as the franchise signing wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who could potentially take over Dhoni’s role in the team.

“It looks like this will be MS Dhoni’s last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson. He has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well,” Irfan Pathan said.

Pathan further suggested that Dhoni might pass the baton to Samson, given his ability to replicate the CSK veteran’s impact.

“That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to, someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify and connect with. With Sanju’s arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right,” he added.

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MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL

Dhoni has featured in 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, accumulating 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 with a strike rate of 137.45. He has registered 24 half-centuries but is yet to score a century in the tournament.