Prithvi Shaw Tipped For Opening Slot At Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026: 'He Will Come To Prove A Point'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their campaign in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on the playoffs by just a solitary run. The franchise finished fifth in the standings with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.011. DC played 14 matches in the 18th season of the league, winning seven and losing six.

Irfan Pathan Backs Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of IPL 2026

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan backed Prithvi Shaw to open the batting for Delhi Capitals alongside KL Rahul. He noted that the franchise had secured Shaw at a good price.

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Pathan further added that Shaw will be hungry for runs and eager to prove a point in the upcoming season.

“They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he did not score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point,” Irfan Pathan said.

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He also cautioned that such players often put themselves under immense pressure, which can sometimes lead to failure.

“The hungry players who have gotten dropped are very excited, but along with that, they also put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform. This pressure always leads you towards failure,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw's Numbers In IPL

Prithvi Shaw has played 79 IPL matches, scoring 1,892 runs at a strike rate of 147.46 and an average of 23.94. He has registered 14 half-centuries in his career.

The 26-year-old did not feature in IPL 2025 after going unsold due to a lean patch in T20Is.