T20 World Cup: Indian Cricketing Titans Grace Wankhede; MS Dhoni, KL Rahul Spotted Cheering For Men In Blue During Semifinal Clash

It was a star-studded affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the Indian cricketing legacy was spotted cheering for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Stars from the Indian cricketing realm, Bollywood superstars and business moguls were in the house as Team India faced England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal.

With the second knockout game happening in Mumbai, it was bound to be a star-studded affair, with popular sightings spotted across the stands in the iconic cricketing venue.

MS Dhoni, KL Rahul Spotted At Wankhede Stadium During IND-ENG Clash

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni was spotted inside the VIP box at the venue. He was seen applauding the Men in Blue alongside his wife, Sakshi Singh.

The cameras also showed Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni together in the booth as they were cheering for the Indian cricket team. It was a priceless moment as two of India's T20 World Cup-winning skippers were standing beside each other.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was also spotted at the Wankhede Stadium. The cricketer was spotted alongside his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty. They were seated in the stands and were witnessing India bat in the first innings.

Image: Screengrab/JioHotstar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, and members of the Ambani family were also in attendance for the mega clash.

India Delivers Solid Batting Performance, Score 253/7 vs ENG

After being put in to bat first, the Indian cricket team started briskly, with Sanju Samson continuing his purple patch. Abhishek Sharma, however, failed to get a decent start once again as he fell to off-spin for the third time in this tournament.

Samson carried India's start with a brilliant 89, while Ishan Kishan also broke the shackles with a solid cameo, scoring 39 off 18. Shivam Dube also worked his charm after being moved up in the order, scoring a 25-ball 43.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was subjected to an unfortunate stumping and scored just 11. Hardik Pandya brought some fireworks in his 12-ball cameo, scoring 27. Tilak walked in late and put a solid seven-ball 21.