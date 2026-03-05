Veteran India Cricketer Lays Down Tactics to Contain Harry Brook in Crucial T20 World Cup Semifinal Clash

Harry Brook hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo | Image: AP

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has outlined a blueprint to bring down Harry Brook and suggested that the bowler targets the stumps as much as possible.

Harry Brook emerged as a genuine threat in the T20 World Cup 2026 competition, putting up a smashing 51-ball hundred against Pakistan in the Super 8.

Brook's commanding hundred kicked Pakistan out of the semifinal contention and helped England march into the semis despite a mixed campaign so far.

Pujara Lays Out Plan To Keep Harry Brook In Control During T20 WC Semifinal

To keep Harry Brook under control, Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested that the Indian bowlers target the stumps, as any of Brook's missed chances would hit the stumps.

Pujara added that spin bowler Varun Chakaravarthy would be the most dangerous bowler for Harry Brook, as his googly could come back and strike the stumps.

“Brook predominantly scores on the leg side, but at the same time, he can score on the off side as well. How do you get him out? By keeping as many deliveries as possible on the stumps, because whenever he misses, the ball should hit the stumps.

"When he creates room on the off side, that is where he is slightly vulnerable. I think Varun will be the most dangerous bowler against Harry Brook because Brook likes to play the sweep and the slog sweep. If he is given any room on the off side, Varun has his googly, which comes back in and hits the stumps,” Cheteshwar Pujara said on JioStar.

The Indian Test veteran reminded that Brook's two out of three dismissals against Varun have been bowled. He further suggested that the bowlers target the middle and off-stump and nothing wider than the fourth stump.

Exciting Action In Place At T20 World Cup Semifinal

The England cricket team has seemingly bounced back in substantial form after encountering a mixed campaign. They have been unbeaten in the past five T20 World Cup fixtures, making them a genuine threat.

However, Team India has also been a solid force, with Sanju Samson roaring in form and the bowlers dealing extensive damage. The action will be exciting under the lights.