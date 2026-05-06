MS Dhoni Leadership Style in Ruturaj Gaikwad? Ex-KKR Captain Makes Huge Prediction For IPL 2026 After CSK Beat DC

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Thanks to Sanju Samson's brilliance, Chennai registered another win in IPL 2026 and have kept their playoff hopes alive. On Tuesday, Samson truly painted Delhi yellow with his majestic 52-ball 87*. In fact, Samson's knock ensured icon MS Dhoni was not missed much at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

‘Won’t be surprised if he (Gaikwad) wins the IPL’

Following CSK's convincing win under Ruturaj Gaikwad, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has made a huge prediction. While on-air in commentary, Morgan not only compared Gaikwad's leadership style with Dhoni, but also reckoned CSK could go all the way.

“Many people will disagree with me today, but today I can see an MS Dhoni leadership style in Ruturaj. I won’t be surprised if he wins the IPL this year," Morgan said during commentary.

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The eight-wicket win keeps five-time winners CSK in sixth place, but they are now just two points adrift of the crowded top five. On a sticky pitch offering grip and turn, Akeal Hosein (1-19) and Noor Ahmad (2-22) set the tone to keep DC to 155/7. Samson ensured the chase was anchored with composure and class by hitting seven fours and six maximums to take CSK home with 15 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 155/7 in 20 overs (Sameer Rizvi 40 not out, Tristan Stubbs 38; Noor Ahmad 2-22, Jamie Overton 1-5) lost to Chennai Super Kings 159/2 in 17.3 overs (Sanju Samson 87 not out, Kartik Sharma 41 not out; Axar Patel 1-25, Lungi Ngidi 1-30) by eight wickets

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