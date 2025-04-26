MS Dhoni Not Retiring After IPL 2025? Ex-CSK Player's Comments Spark Speculation Over Legend's Future With The Team

MS Dhoni might have returned as Chennai Super Kings captain after an injury ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out of the IPL 2025, but the return of the man known as ‘Thala’ did not inspire the team as hoped.

CSK are now all but out of the IPL playoffs race after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have to win all of their remaining games and hope other results go their way.

And there has also been plenty of speculation around the future of Dhoni as his own form has not been up to the mark this season.

CSK to Build New Team?

However, former CSK player Ambati Rayudu believes that Dhoni will not be retiring and will in fact help the team rebuild for the next season in the auction.

"I know it’s the lowest of lows, but it’s also a great learning for CSK. If you rest on your laurels and don’t keep an eye on the future, this is what can happen. From here on, they’ll be very, very vigilant about evolving with the game. Even MS Dhoni has acknowledged that the game has moved on, and I’m sure he’s already thinking about building a team for next year," Rayudu said on JioStar.

CSK's squad has not looked up to the mark this season and they have tried out a number of combinations but none have really worked out.

Trial Run for 2026?

And Rayudu further believes that the introduction of newer players like Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre means the season has now become a trial run for next year.

"The change in personnel was needed, and what we’re seeing now is more of a trial run for next season. I don’t think CSK can carry forward most of their current squad - at best, seven or eight players might be retained," Rayudu said.