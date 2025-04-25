Despite Poor Display In IPL 2025, SRH Captain Pat Cummins Hails Aniket Verma, Ishan Kishan: 'They Look Like At Their Best'

Updated April 25th 2025, 18:04 IST
IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.
In the ongoing season, the Hyderabad-based franchise displayed a sluggish performance, managing to clinch just two wins. The Pat Cummins-led side conceded six defeats in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament. SRH hold ninth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.361.
In their previous five fixtures, the Sunrisers managed to win just one match. The upcoming game against Chennai Super Kings is a must-win match for the Hyderabad-based franchise. Pat Cummins' side need to win their remaining six games in the IPL 2025 to make their way into the knockout stage.
While speaking on JioHotstar, Pat Cummins opened up on playing with Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma, saying that both are ‘aggressive’ players. The SRH captain also talked about their poor knocks in the ongoing season, and said that the team management will back them.
“First of all, I try to get to know them—what they look like at their best. They're similar players; both quite aggressive and like taking the game on. They've fitted in well with the team. They're the type of players we deliberately look for during auction time. We convey to them that they should just keep playing to their strengths. Making sure they know we’re going to keep backing them—it’s not going to work every time, you might not score runs every time, but that’s okay,” Cummins said on JioHotstar.
Aniket Verma is making his debut in the IPL in the 2025 edition. He has played eight matches and scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 172.73, with an average of 28.50. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has scored just 139 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 163.53, and has an average of 23.17.
