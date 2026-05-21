MS Dhoni Picks FRESH Injury; CSK Coach Provides Shocking Update Ahead of GT Game as CSK's IPL 2026 Playoff Chances Remain Alive

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: In what will come as a heartbreaking piece of news for the CSK fans, veteran cricketer MS Dhoni has picked up a fresh injury ahead of their final group-stage game against Gujarat Titans. CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey has confirmed that Dhoni picked up a fresh thumb injury ahead of the clash and has hence not traveled with the side to Ahmedabad for the match. While this is heartbreaking for the fans, Hussey assured that Dhoni would link-up with the side if CSK make it to the playoff.

‘Bit of a sore thumb’

"I can confirm Dhoni is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. It’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he’ll be alright," Hussey said during the pre-match presser.

Has Dhoni Silently Retired?

Now the question is - has he silently retired? And, will we never see Dhoni step out on a cricket field? The sad bit is that, we may have seen the last of him. Dhoni is not going to travel with the Chennai squad to Ahmedabad for their final game of the season against Gujarat Titans. At the moment, there is too much uncertainty around Dhoni. There are claims that the CSK management is hopeful that Dhoni would play at least one last game at Chepauk, which can now happen in IPL 2027 only. And hence, that happens or not remains uncertain.

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