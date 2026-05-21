Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence; Admits 'Everything is Going Wrong' After MI's Loss vs KKR in IPL 2026

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Former MI captain Rohit Sharma seemed to have got a tad-bit emotional after the four-wicket loss against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Claiming that it has been another disappointing season, Rohit admitted that nothing went right - from bowling to batting to fielding. He also admitted that his own performance was not up to the mark as well. Finally, he hoped that MI finish the season with a win over Rajasthan Royals.

‘Everything is going wrong’

“This has been another disappointing season for us. This season has been very poor for both Mumbai Indians and me. I’ve experienced very few seasons like this in the Mumbai dressing room. Nothing is going right from batting to bowling, fielding, dropped catches, everything is going wrong, so it has been a very bad season. and the sooner we can get through this phase, the better it will be for us. Hopefully, we will win the last match and finish our tournament on a positive note," Rohit said after the match.

Mumbai's Debacle

The Hardik Pandya-led side got their campaign off to a winning start by getting the better of Kolkata at the Wankhede stadium. Unfortunately, they could not carry the momentum forward. One big reason for their forgetful season was also injuries to some of their crucial players. There has been much speculation over captain Hardik Pandya and his future with the Mumbai Indians. While there is nothing official to suggest that MI will release Hardik, it would certainly be an interesting call.