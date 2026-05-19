MS Dhoni Plays or Not Does Not Matter? Sanjay Manjrekar's Harsh Take on Ex-CSK Captain Amid Retirement Talk

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: While there is much talk around MS Dhoni's future at the IPL, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made a huge request to the Chennai-based franchise. Manjrekar claims he is ‘exhausted’ talking about Dhoni's IPL future and added that in his opinion, Chennai Super Kings have completely mishandled the situation. Dhoni has not featured in a single game this season after suffering a calf strain in the lead-up to the event. There were multiple clips and pictures that surfaced on social space time and again during the season raising hopes of his return, but that never happened.