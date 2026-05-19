MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2027? Suresh Raina Quashes Retirement Rumour With Bold Claim on Ex-CSK Captain

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: While speculations over MS Dhoni will feature in the game at Chepauk or not, his dear friend Suresh Raina has made a bold claim which would bring a cheer on every CSK fan's face. As CSK were playing their last home game against SRH, Dhoni was expected to feature in it, but he did not. As per Raina, Dhoni has not retired and would be back for the next season. Raina revealed his discussion with the former CSK captain.

ALSO READ: No MS Dhoni For CSK In Last IPL 2026 Home Game At Chepauk

‘It’s his personal call’

Revealing that Dhoni claimed his body is a 'little weak', Raina admitted that it is ultimately his call.

“I told him ‘you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘my body is a little weak’ - I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again," he said on Star Sports.

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The Dhoni Dilemma

The ex-CSK captain had been ruled out for a fortnight at the start of IPL 20265 campaign due to a calf injury, and since then the wait has only gone longer. He was retained ahead of IPL 2026 but hasn't been involved in any of the games. Speculations regarding his retirement have been rife, but he hasn't made any decision as it stands.

Dhoni would be 45 by the time the next IPL comes around and of course he is not getting any younger.

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