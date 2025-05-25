MS Dhoni Plots Shubman Gill's Dismissal, Adjusts Urvil Patel's Fielding Position Which Leads To The Fall Of GT Skipper's Wicket | WATCH

Updated May 25th 2025, 18:35 IST
CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the brightest minds in cricket. The CSK skipper has always been credited for reading the game astutely and dictating the course of play. MS Dhoni was bestowed with the leadership of the Chennai Super Kings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow injury. Not to forget the fact that MS Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles.
Gujarat Titans have been dictating the terms in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans have continued to remain at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, and the majority of the credit goes to their top order, which comprises the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Their middle order hasn't been tested much, and they will be wary about the fact. A very interesting thing happened during the ongoing Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans game.
MS Dhoni demonstrated the fact once again that he can still read the various angles in which a batsman is looking to score better than anyone else. MS Dhoni, before the fifteenth ball of Gujarat Titans' batting innings, moved Urvil Patel a bit wider in the slip cordon. Shubman Gill charged on the next ball, and he ended up edging it to Patel, who didn't even move an inch.
Both Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have endured contrasting fortunes in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. As far as the 'men in yellow' are concerned, the match is nothing but a dead rubber. But Gujarat Titans' hopes of winning their second IPL title majorly rely on the CSK vs GT IPL 2025 clash. If Gujarat manages to defeat Chennai, they straightaway go into the top two position, which betters their chances of winning the coveted IPL silverware for the second time.
Published May 25th 2025, 18:32 IST