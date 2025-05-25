MS Dhoni Plots Shubman Gill's Dismissal, Adjusts Urvil Patel's Fielding Position Which Leads To The Fall Of GT Skipper's Wicket | WATCH

CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the brightest minds in cricket. The CSK skipper has always been credited for reading the game astutely and dictating the course of play. MS Dhoni was bestowed with the leadership of the Chennai Super Kings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow injury. Not to forget the fact that MS Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles.

MS Dhoni's Field Placement Leads To Shubman Gill's Prized Wicket

Gujarat Titans have been dictating the terms in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans have continued to remain at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, and the majority of the credit goes to their top order, which comprises the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Their middle order hasn't been tested much, and they will be wary about the fact. A very interesting thing happened during the ongoing Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans game.

MS Dhoni demonstrated the fact once again that he can still read the various angles in which a batsman is looking to score better than anyone else. MS Dhoni, before the fifteenth ball of Gujarat Titans' batting innings, moved Urvil Patel a bit wider in the slip cordon. Shubman Gill charged on the next ball, and he ended up edging it to Patel, who didn't even move an inch.

Gujarat Titans Eye Top Two Spots In The IPL 2025 Points Table