New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni has reportedly retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is set to take up a mentor role with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2027 season. The development marks a significant change in Dhoni's association with the five-time IPL champions, where he has been one of the most influential figures since the tournament's inception.

According to a report, Dhoni will no longer feature as a player for CSK and will instead guide the franchise in a mentoring capacity.

The development comes on the day IPL franchises are required to submit their final lists of retained and released players ahead of the December mini-auction. Dhoni's future had been one of the biggest talking points surrounding CSK's preparations for the upcoming season.

The 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had not made a single appearance in IPL 2026 after struggling with fitness issues, predominantly involving a calf injury. Although he remained part of the CSK squad, he missed the entire campaign, with Sanju Samson taking over wicketkeeping responsibilities.

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Speculation surrounding Dhoni's retirement had intensified in recent months, particularly after he indicated that his participation in another IPL season would depend on his fitness. In October, speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru, Dhoni said he would undergo medical tests before deciding whether his body would allow him to play another season.

"Before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season," Dhoni had said, describing himself as an "old vintage vehicle" that doctors would have to keep running.

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Dhoni's potential transition into a mentoring role also comes amid significant changes in CSK's management. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was appointed head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming, who had been associated with the franchise for 18 years.

Dhoni had reportedly recommended Zaheer for the position, with CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan confirming that the former captain had been involved in the selection process.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, establishing the franchise as one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history. His leadership, tactical decisions and ability to guide younger players have remained central to CSK's identity.

His reported retirement from playing duties will bring an end to an era for the franchise, although his association with the team is set to continue through his new mentoring responsibilities.