MS Dhoni Returns as CSK Skipper for IPL 2025 - But Should He Even Be an Automatic Selection in Their Playing XI?

MS Dhoni's return to the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings may have come about due to necessity more so than anything else, but there is no doubting the fact that the news that he will lead CSK for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season is massive.

And no, this isn't the case of Ruturaj Gaikwad being unceremoniously replaced in the middle of the season - like the fate that befell Dhoni's first successor Ravindra Jadeja. This was a move brought about due to Gaikwad picking up a big injury.

"He (Gaikwad) got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now," head coach Stephen Fleming said.

And while fans have celebrated the return of ‘Thala’ at the helm of CSK, there are question marks over the choice made by the team management.

Dhoni's Form Merits Being Dropped

The most obvious doubt hovers over Dhoni's form with the bat and whether he can still deliver the good for the team as a finisher.

On the surface, Dhoni's numbers seem perfectly fine. He scored 30 off 16 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 16 off 11 balls vs Rajasthan Royals and 27 off 12 balls vs Punjab Kings. So far this season, he has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 153.73.

However, a deeper reading of those numbers makes for less than ideal reading.

Against RCB, Dhoni was 14 off 10 balls going into the final over when CSK needed 67 runs - meaning the match was mathematically already lost for CSK when Dhoni smashed Krunal Pandya for 2 sixes and a four.

Against PBKS and RR, Dhoni perished in the final over when the team needed him to bat through and finish the game - CSK needed 28 off the final over vs Punjab and 20 vs Rajasthan, which they could have achieved had Dhoni not gotten dismissed.

However, it was Dhoni's knock vs Delhi Capitals that raised plenty of alarm bells as he was unable to get going on a sluggish wicket.

Fitness Woes Plaguing Dhoni Too

To make matters worse, Dhoni too has come into the season facing some clear and obvious fitness issues.

Head coach Fleming admitted he comes in to bat late only because his body cannot take the stress of batting for more than 10 overs at most.

Even while keeping wickets, Dhoni has sometimes been spotted not crouching fully - which has led to speculation over the state of his knees.

Either way, given his age, Dhoni cannot be relied on to don the gloves, bat and win games while also being the one who captains the side.