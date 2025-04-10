IPL 2025: MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Skipper As Ruturaj Gaikwad Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Reveals Coach Stephen Fleming

IPL 2025: Former Team India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is all set to return as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings , as announced by coach Stephen Fleming. Unfortunately, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, and Dhoni will be replacing Gaikwad at the helm. He would be leading the pack in the upcoming fixture against the Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders .

Ruturaj Gaikwad Out Of Action For CSK, MS Dhoni Returns As Franchise Captain

Concern over Ruturaj Gaikwad has been under the radar since it was reported that the CSK captain suffered an injury before the match against the Punjab Kings . But he still participated in the game and led the side. It looked like there was minimal concern over the possible injury until now, as it has been announced that Ruturaj's season is over.

At the pre-match press conference, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has suffered a hairline fracture on his elbow, which makes him unable to compete for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. As a result, MS Dhoni will be stepping in and taking over the leadership charge.

Dhoni Will Be Back As Skipper For The First Time Since IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni will be stepping in at such a juncture where the Chennai Super Kings have lost four out of the five matches they have played so far. The former India skipper showcased intent and displayed fighting spirit but CSK fell short by 28 runs against PBKS. Fans will be hopeful for Dhoni to pull off a major turnaround in the tournament, given that he is one of the most successful skippers in IPL history.

Pressure will be upon the former India wicketkeeper-batter as CSK would aim to get their mojo back. The Chepauk fans will be roaring for MS Dhoni as he returns as the skipper for the first time since the IPL 2023 summit clash. He handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.