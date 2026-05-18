MS Dhoni REVEALS Advise he Gave to CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026: 'Not Like Football Where...'

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni has broken silence on the advise he gave CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season. Revealing that he asked Ruturaj to run the team the way he wants to, Dhoni pointed that cricket is not like football where the manager runs the show.

‘Not like football where the manager decides’

“What I told Rutu was to run CSK the way he wanted to run it. That’s how I have run CSK for a very long time. And I always felt it’s a game where the captain has to make the decisions. Yes, there are coaches and support stuff, but it’s not like football where the manager decides. In cricket, it’s about the captain and he has to decide,” Dhoni said.

“Yes, there will be certain things that he will pick from the from the way I used to lead. But individuals are different…Whatever you feel is your style, you have the full liberty over here to decide,” Dhoni added.

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“I’m very open, I’ll come and talk to you, but you don’t have to do even one thing that I speak to you about. Let’s say I come up with ten pieces of advice, if you don’t follow even one, that is fair enough. When you are the leader, you have and how you want to use it,” Dhoni added further.

It would be interesting to see if Dhoni, who has not featured in even one IPL game this season, will play the final CSK home game or not. There is much suspense around it.

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