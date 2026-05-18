MS Dhoni to Play as Impact Player in Today's IPL 2026 Match vs SRH? Ravi Ashwin's Huge Prediction on Ex-CSK Captain

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: There is much speculation around MS Dhoni will play tonight's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad or not. While speculations keep growing, former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin, who has also been part of the CSK franchise in the past, made a huge claim. Admitting that he is not certain Dhoni will play or not, Ashwin said the former CSK captain would certainly come to the venue. He also reckoned that Dhoni may play as an Impact Player.

‘Could play only as an Impact Player’

Ashwin said on 'Ash Ki Baat': I have a feeling that he will play tomorrow. Many commentators are coming to Chepauk for the match. I don’t know whether he will play or not, but he will definitely come. If he plays, it will be difficult for CSK to fit him in. They may have to drop Prashant Veer, but he could play only as an Impact Player.”

For the unversed, Dhoni had a long net session on the eve of the game and looked completely fit. But again, knowing Dhoni, that stands for nothing.

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Can CSK Make Playoffs?

Thanks to their good run in their last few games, CSK are totally in contention of making the playoff. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is currently on the sixth spot in the points table with two games to go.

CSK Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester/MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary